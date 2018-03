COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - At least two people attacked Turkey’s embassy in Copenhagen with petrol bombs early on Monday causing some minor damage to the exterior of the building but no injuries, police in the Danish capital said.

A view of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 19, 2018. Ritzau Scanpix/ Mathias OEgendal/ via REUTERS

The building was empty at the time.

Police were at the scene investigating and no one had been arrested, a police official told Reuters.