World News
December 21, 2018

Denmark charges man with planning terrorism attack

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s state prosecutor said on Friday that a 31-year-old man had been charged with planning a terrorism attack with knives and explosives in Copenhagen in November 2016.

The case is already known to the public, as a suspected accomplice is already convicted in Germany for planning the attack, the state prosecutor said in a press release.

(This corrects first paragraph after prosecutor changes date of attack, from initially saying three years ago.)

Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

