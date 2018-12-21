Denmark charges man with planning terrorism attack

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s state prosecutor said on Friday that a 31-year-old man had been charged with planning a terrorism attack with knives and explosives in Copenhagen in November 2016.
The case is already known to the public, as a suspected accomplice is already convicted in Germany for planning the attack, the state prosecutor said in a press release.
(This corrects first paragraph after prosecutor changes date of attack, from initially saying three years ago.)
