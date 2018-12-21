Denmark charges Syrian man with planning terrorist attack

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s state prosecutor said on Friday a 31-year-old man had been charged with planning a terrorist attack with knives and explosives in Copenhagen in November 2016.

Copenhagen Police arrested the man a year ago, saying he was a Syrian who had sought asylum in Sweden.

A court found then there was reasonable suspicion the man had planned to commit a “terrorist attack” at an unknown place in Copenhagen in November 2016, together with a man who was convicted in Germany in July 2017 of planning an attack in Copenhagen.

The state prosecutor’s office said the minister of justice had on Friday acceded to its recommendation that criminal proceedings be brought against the man for planning to kill or injure people with knives and explosive charges.

He will be charged under a section of the law which could entail life imprisonment. The prosecutor’s office said that if he was convicted, it would apply for his permanent expulsion from Denmark.