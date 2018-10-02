Denmark to propose banning sale of new petrol, diesel cars from 2030

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will propose banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, a spokesman from the Danish energy and climate ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

The proposal formally be will be made by the government later on Tuesday and has to be passed in parliament to become law, the spokesman said.

With the proposal, Denmark may follow the example of Britain and France who have pledged to ban new petrol and diesel cars from 2040 in a win for electric cars that could hit the wealth of oil producers and transform car industry jobs.