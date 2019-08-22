Swedish police arrest two more suspects in Copenhagen blast investigation

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Two more suspects have been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of involvement in an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency in Copenhagen earlier this month, Sweden’s prosecution authority said on Thursday.

This brings the number of suspects to four, including a Swedish man arrested in Sweden last week and another Swedish man who the police in Copenhagen said was still on the run.

The two new suspects aged 22 and 27 were arrested on Wednesday, Copenhagen police said in a statement.

The prosecution authority said in a statement it would decide by midday on Aug. 24 if the two men would be remanded in custody. The prosecutor did not disclose the identity of those arrested.

Swedish police, acting on a request from Denmark, last week arrested a Swedish man with a court ordering his extradition to Denmark days later.

Another Swede is still being sought under an international warrant issued after the bomb attack, which has led Denmark to consider strengthening controls at its border with Sweden, which has been hit by several high-profile bombings in recent years.

The explosion in Copenhagen shattered glass doors and windows and scorched metal cladding at the main entrance of the building in Nordhavn, just north of the city center. One person was lightly injured in the blast.