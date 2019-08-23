Swedish police release two men held over Copenhagen blast

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police released two men on Friday that were suspected to have been involved in an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency in Copenhagen earlier this month.

The two suspects, aged 22 and 27, were arrested on Wednesday.

“I cannot comment beyond that there were no reason to keep them detained,” prosecutor Kristina Lindhoff Carleson said.

She declined to say if the two men were still suspects.

Swedish police still have one man in custody and another suspect is still on the run.

Swedish police, acting on a request from Denmark, last week arrested a Swedish man. A court ordered his extradition to Denmark days later.

Another Swede is still being sought under an international warrant issued after the bomb attack, which has led Denmark to consider strengthening controls at its border with Sweden, which has been hit by several bombings in recent years.

The explosion in Copenhagen shattered glass doors and windows and scorched metal cladding at the main entrance of the building in Nordhavn, just north of the city center. One person was lightly injured in the blast.