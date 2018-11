A waitress poses with some coins in front of a cash-box of Danish crowns in a pub in Copenhagen, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s right-wing minority government on Friday secured the necessary backing from its populist ally, the Danish People’s Party, to be able to pass its 2019 budget.

“I am really happy to announce that the government and Danish People’s Party have reached a deal on the 2019 budget,” finance minister Kristian Jensen told reporters outside the negotiation room in the Finance Ministry.