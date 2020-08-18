Total halts North Sea oil platform work after Greenpeace protest

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Total is pictured at the company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Total has halted operations at its Dan Bravo oil production platform in the Danish North Sea, the French company said on Tuesday, after Greenpeace activists climbed aboard to protest future oil and gas exploration.

Four Greenpeace activists swam 500 metres to climb on to the unmanned Total-operated oil platform on Tuesday.

A Total spokeswoman said operations had been halted but declined to say how much output had been affected.