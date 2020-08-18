Climate activists swim 500 metres to board North Sea oil rig

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Four Greenpeace activists swam 500 metres to climb an oil rig operated by French Total in the North Sea on Tuesday in a protest against oil and gas exploration in Danish territorial waters, the environmentalist group said.

Denmark, which has one of the most ambitious climate targets, is broadly seen as a pioneer on climate change, but the government is weighing arguments on whether to proceed with a previously announced North Sea oil and gas tender.

“We are peacefully occupying the Dan Bravo oil rig today to tell leaders that unless they are brave enough to ban the search for new oil and gas in Denmark, they will never be the green frontrunners they claim to be,” one of the activists, Ida Marie, said in a statement.

“Banning new oil and gas exploration in the middle of the climate crisis ... should be a no-brainer,” Ida Marie, 21, said. “But the Danish government doesn’t seem to get it”.

Current oil production in the Danish North Sea extends until 2050, when the Nordic country expects to be carbon neutral. But if licenses are awarded and discoveries are made, they could stretch production beyond 2050.

An independent government adviser in June urged Denmark to end all future oil and gas exploration to protect its green image, but said the new licensing round would not significantly impact Denmark’s emission targets.

The four activists had to swim across 500 metres of open water to reach the unmanned rig, since safety regulations forbid vessels from entering a zone around it.

The rig, about 210 km west of Denmark, is operated by French oil major Total, which bought the field and 14 others from Denmark’s Maersk in 2018.

Total’s spokeswoman in Denmark was not immediately available for comment.

Ardent Oil, Lundin, MOL and Total have applied for exploration and extraction rights in the so-called eighth licensing round.