Copenhagen resolves hospital IT crash caused by error

Rigshospitalet is seen after a major IT breakdown on Friday morning affecting major IT systems at hospitals in the region, in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 4, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - All computer systems are up and running again in Copenhagen's hospitals after an error caused a major network breakdown on Friday, a local authority said.

"The network crash today was due to an error that occurred during a standard procedure on a central network component," the Capital Region of Denmark, which is responsible for hospitals in the Copenhagen area, said on Twitter.