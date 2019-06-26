Danish police arrest 31 people in European drug probe

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish police said on Wednesday they had arrested 31 people as part of an international investigation into an organized criminal network with roots in Albania, suspected of smuggling drugs and weapons.

“It is a big case which fans out widely across Europe,” Denmark’s police said in a statement, adding that similar operations were conducted in the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Slovenia, Albania and Germany with assistance from Europol.

The criminal network is suspected of smuggling and distributing weapons and around 1.65 tonnes of cocaine and heroin.

The police said they could not rule out more arrests and hoped to disclose the total number of arrests from the operations across Europe later on Wednesday or Thursday morning.

Dutch police said on Wednesday they had seized 2.5 tonnes of methamphetamine, but Danish police told Reuters the two cases were not related.