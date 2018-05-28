FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 9:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Denmark confirms it expects slightly lower 2018 budget deficit in new forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s government has lowered its expectations for the budget deficit this year and next year slightly, it said on Monday, confirming information obtained and published by Reuters late on Sunday.

It now expects the 2018 budget deficit to be 0.5 percent of GDP, from the 0.8 percent expected in an earlier forecast from December, while the expected 2019 deficit was lowered to 0.5 percent of GDP from 0.6 percent.

In the report, the government kept its forecast for GDP growth this year and next year unchanged at 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

