Opposition leader Mette Frederiksen from the Danish Social Democrats is meeting voters during the general elections in Aalborg, Denmark June 5, 2019. Rene Schutze/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s opposition parties led by the Social Democrats took a lead in two exit polls on Wednesday, suggesting the ruling Liberal Party and its centre-right alliance will have to hand over power.

An exit poll from state broadcaster DR gave the opposition a combined 96 seats in the 179-seat parliament, while one from TV2 gave it 95 seats.