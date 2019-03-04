Denmark's left-wing bloc could oust coalition government: poll

FILE PHOTO: Danish Social Democrats leader Mette Frederiksen speaks at the International Workers' Day at the main scene in Faelledparken in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 1, 2018. Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s left-wing opposition bloc led by Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen stands to oust the current right-wing coalition in parliament, a poll showed on Monday, ahead of a general election that must be held by June.

The Voxmeter survey showed that support has fallen for the populist, anti-immigrant Danish People’s Party (DF) that supports the coalition government led by the Liberal Party’s Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Only 14.6 percent supported DF in the Voxmeter survey, its lowest support since November 2016 and down from 18.8 percent in January.

The left-wing bloc had a combined support rate of 53.5 percent, the survey showed.