FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Danish central bank welcomes review of possible EU banking union membership
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 4, 2017 / 11:34 AM / a month ago

Danish central bank welcomes review of possible EU banking union membership

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank considers it positive that the government has decided to launch a review which should pave the way for a decision on the Nordic country's participation in the European Union's banking union, it said on Tuesday.

"A strengthened supervision of European banks and joint resolution authorities is one of the most important measures after the financial crisis when it comes to ensuring financial stability," Governor Lars Rohde said in a statement.

Brexit and increased focus on Denmark as a financial center made it relevant for the country to now launch a review leading to a final decision by autumn 2019, after Britain's EU exit has been formalized, the government said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.