World News
November 21, 2018 / 8:05 AM / in 2 minutes

Sixteen charged in $76 million Danish fraud case: police

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Sixteen people and three companies have been charged in Denmark with tax fraud and receiving stolen goods worth up to a combined 500 million Danish crowns ($76 million), Copenhagen police said on Wednesday.

The case adds to the string of economic crime scandals in the Nordic country, including a large dividend tax stripping scheme and a money laundering case involving the country’s largest bank, Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO).

Police said several of the people charged were related and had been using a chain of companies to channel money with the purpose of tax avoidance.

It is one of the most extensive cases ever in Denmark, police told Reuters.

Several arrests were made on Oct. 10 last year and five people were currently in custody.

Reporting by Emil Gjerding Nielson; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.