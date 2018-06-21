Danish PM appoints new business minister

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen will appoint Rasmus Jarlov of the Conservative People’s Party as new business minister on Thursday in the second reshuffling of his cabinet since the beginning of May.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen delivers a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The incumbent minister, Brian Mikkelsen, said on Wednesday he would step down to become chief executive of the Danish Chamber of Commerce lobby group. Last month’s reshuffle came after two ministers resigned.

Rasmussen will present the new minister to the Queen later on Thursday.

His Liberal Party, which holds just 34 of 179 seats in parliament, has headed a three-party government with the Conservatives and the Liberal Alliance since late 2016. The next election is due no later than June 2019.