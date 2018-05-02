Danish PM reshuffles cabinet after resignations

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s prime minister reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday after two ministers from his party announced they would step down, a move seen as giving him time to position his Liberal Party ahead of upcoming elections.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen delivers a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen appointed Jakob Ellemann-Jensen as minister of environment and food, Eva Kjer Hansen as minister for fisheries, gender equality and Nordic cooperation, and entrepreneur Tommy Ahlers as minister for education and science.

The reshuffle came after minister for education and science Soren Pind and minister for environment and food Esben Lunde Larsen said on Tuesday they would step down.