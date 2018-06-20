FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Danish PM to reshuffle government again as business minister steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen will have to reshuffle his cabinet for the second month in a row after business minister Brian Mikkelsen said on Wednesday said he was stepping down.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen delivers a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Mikkelsen will become chief executive of the Danish Chamber of Commerce lobby group. Last month’s reshuffle came after Soren Pind quit as minister for education and science.

Rasmussen will present the new cabinet changes on Thursday, his office said in press release.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Catherine Evans

