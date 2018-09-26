FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Two arrested in Denmark for trying to supply Islamic State with drones

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Two people were arrested in Copenhagen on Wednesday and charged with attempting to supply Islamic State with drones, which the organization has used to carry out attacks, police said.

The two were arrested after police and Danish security and intelligence services carried out raids in Copenhagen, the police said in a statement.

The two persons are suspected of being members of a broader network that ships drones and other supplies to Islamic State from Denmark for use in combat, the police said. The police did not release their names or any details about them.

They were charged with attempting to collude with terrorism abroad and will appear in court on Thursday, the police said in a statement.

Islamic State has increasingly been using drones to carry out attacks in Syria and Iraq.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Larry King

