August 23, 2018 / 8:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s financial watchdog said on Thursday it had asked the state prosecutor to investigate Copenhagen Cooperative Bank for a suspected breach of the country’s money laundering act.

Based on an inspection in June, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said it suspected the small retail bank did not take appropriate measures to counter the risk of money laundering or terrorist financing in certain customer relationships, the FSA said in a statement.

Copenhagen Cooperative Bank did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters via email and phone.

The state prosecutor earlier this month started a criminal investigation into Denmark’s largest lender, Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), over allegations it had been involved in money laundering through its Estonian branch.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
