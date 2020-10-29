Denmark's European Energy to build Nordics' biggest solar farm

OSLO (Reuters) - Danish renewables firm European Energy will build a 300 megawatt (MW) solar power farm in southern Denmark, the biggest installation of its kind in northern Europe, it said late on Wednesday.

The solar farm will be built near planned data centres as well as a major regional transformer station in the municipality of Aabenraa in Southern Jutland, it said in a statement.

Construction of the 1 billion Danish crown ($159 million) project will begin early next year and is scheduled to start operations before the end of 2021.

It will deliver enough green power to supply more than 75,000 households, European Energy said.

In September, the firm announced plans to build a 170 MW solar farm in southern Sweden next year.

European Energy has installed 1.5 gigawatts of wind and solar capacity in 11 countries, according to its website.

Installed solar capacity in Denmark stands at about 5 GW, up from 3 GW a year ago, and could reach 16 GW in 2025, according to Danish transmission grid operator Energinet.dk.

($1 = 6.2952 Danish crowns)