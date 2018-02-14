FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 4:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Danish Queen's husband dies: Royal House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Denmark’s Prince Henrik, the husband of Queen Margrethe, died on Tuesday night at the age of 83 at Fredensborg Castle, the Royal House said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness Prince Henrik died peacefully in his sleep ...,” the statement said. “Her Majesty the Queen and the two sons were at his side.”

The 83-year-old French-born prince was diagnosed with a benign tumor two weeks ago. He had been hospitalised following an illness that began during a private trip to Egypt.

Shortly before his death, he was transferred from a Copenhagen hospital back to the castle, north of the city, where he had wanted to spend “his final time”.

Editing by Mark Bendeich

