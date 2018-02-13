FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 2:32 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Danish Queen's husband moved from hospital to spend 'final time' at castle: Royal House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Prince Henrik, the husband of Queen Margrethe, has been transferred from a Copenhagen hospital to Fredensborg Castle north of the city, where he wants to spend “his final time”, the Royal House said in a statement on Tuesday.

His condition remained serious, the statement said.

The 83-year-old French-born prince was diagnosed with a benign tumor two weeks ago. He had been hospitalized following an illness that began during a private trip to Egypt.

His oldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, a member of the International Olympic Committee, returned home from the Winter Olympics in South Korea last week to be with Prince Henrik after his condition “seriously worsened”.

Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Larry King

