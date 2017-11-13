FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Atlasglobal says flights out of Copenhagen back to normal: statement
#World News
November 13, 2017 / 3:24 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Turkey's Atlasglobal says flights out of Copenhagen back to normal: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish airline Atlasglobal on Monday said flights out of Copenhagen had resumed as normal, after security checks found “nothing negative” following a threat to its planes.

“After receiving notice concerning the Atlasglobal flights in Copenhagen Airport, security units were contacted,” Atlasglobal said in a statement.

“Necessary security measures were taken, and security units conducted necessary inspections. Nothing negative was encountered. We would like to inform the public that our flight operations in Copenhagen are back to their routine course,” it said.

(This version of the story was refiled to fix typo in paragraph three)

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

