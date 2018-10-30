FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 5:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Denmark will push for fresh EU-wide sanctions against Iran: Foreign Minister

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will push for fresh EU-wide sanctions against Iran following a suspected attempted attack by an Iranian intelligence service on Danish soil, Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said on Tuesday.

Samuelsen also told a news conference he believed the Iranian government was behind the attempted attack and said he would recall the Danish ambassador in Tehran for consultations.

Earlier, Copenhagen said it suspected an Iranian intelligence service of plotting to assassinate the leader of the Danish branch of an ethnic Arab separatist movement in Iran.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Gareth Jones

