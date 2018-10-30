Swedish police say arrested man wanted in Denmark for murder attempt

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish security police said on Tuesday they had on Oct. 21 arrested a man suspected of attempted murder and spying on exiles in Denmark.

“It was at the request of the Danish security service, PET. The suspected crimes were committed in Denmark,” Swedish Security Service spokesman Gabriel Wernstedt said.

Denmark said earlier on Tuesday it suspected the Iranian intelligence service had tried to carry out an attack on an Iranian Arab opposition figure on its soil. It said a Norwegian citizen of Iranian heritage was arrested on Oct. 21 and that he had denied wrongdoing.