December 22, 2017 / 3:56 PM / a day ago

Danish police charge Syrian man with attempted terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish Police have charged a 30-year-old Syrian man, an asylum-seeker to Sweden, with attempting to commit a “terrorist act” in Copenhagen in November 2016, according to a police statement.

The man, whose name media are prohibited from mentioning, was arrested on Thursday in an operation involving the Danish intelligence service, police said.

The court found there was reasonable suspicion the man had planned to commit a “terrorism attack” at an unknown place in Copenhagen in November 2016 together with a man who was convicted in Germany in July of planning an attack in Copenhagen.

The two men had aimed at killing or wounding several random people by attacking them with knives and afterwards detonate one or several explosive charges, the police said.

Reporting by Teis Jensen

