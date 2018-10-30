FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 30, 2018 / 12:38 PM / a few seconds ago

Iranian intelligence service suspected of attempted attack in Denmark: security chief

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The head of Denmark’s security service said on Tuesday he suspected an Iranian intelligence service had attempted to carry out an attack on an individual in Denmark.

Related Coverage

The attack had meant to target the leader of the Danish branch of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), Finn Borch Andersen told a press conference.

Officers had arrested a Norwegian citizen with Iranian background on Oct. 21, he added.

Reporting by Emil Gjerding Nielson; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.