Iranian intelligence service suspected of attempted attack in Denmark: security chief

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The head of Denmark’s security service said on Tuesday he suspected an Iranian intelligence service had attempted to carry out an attack on an individual in Denmark.

The attack had meant to target the leader of the Danish branch of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), Finn Borch Andersen told a press conference.

Officers had arrested a Norwegian citizen with Iranian background on Oct. 21, he added.