Arm found near Copenhagen could relate to submarine case: Danish police

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - An unidentified arm found by divers in the water near Copenhagen could belong to Swedish journalist Kim Wall who died after taking a submarine ride with the vessel’s Danish inventor in August, Danish police said on Tuesday.

The home-made submarine "UC3 Nautilus", built by Danish inventor Peter Madsen, who is charged with killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in his submarine, sails in the harbour of Copenhagen, Denmark, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Thompson

The arm was found near the route that had been investigated in connection with the submarine case, the police said in a statement. The limb would be examined by coroners on Wednesday.

“We have not yet determined if this is a right or left arm or who the arm belongs to. But we are working from a perspective that it stems from the submarine case,” police spokesman Jens Moller Jensen said.

Wall, a freelance journalist who was researching a story on submarine owner Peter Madsen, went missing after he took her out to sea in the 17-metre (56-foot) submarine in August.

On Aug. 23, police identified a headless female torso that washed ashore in Copenhagen as that of Wall. In October, police said they had recovered her head and legs.

Madsen admitted to dismembering Wall on board his submarine and dumping her body parts in the sea, but he still denies murdering her and a charge of sexual assault without intercourse.

The trial has been set to take place in Copenhagen next March.