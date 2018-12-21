Danish tax agency subpoenas foreign pension fund over dividend tax refunds

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Tax Agency said on Friday it had subpoened a foreign pension fund, saying it had ineligibly received dividend tax refunds worth 900 million Danish crowns ($138 million) from 2011 to 2014.

Danish newspaper Politiken said the fund was Canada’s Health Care of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP). The tax agency declined to confirm the name or nationality of the fund. HOOPP could not immediately be reached.

Denmark last month widened its investigation of a massive stock trading scam, as the state attempts to recover $2 billion of tax reclaims it was tricked into paying.

Danish authorities have already subpoenaed more than 420 companies and people they suspect of involvement, freezing hundreds of millions of euros of assets around the globe.

The tax agency said that it assessed that the fund had not made fraudulent transactions and was not part of the massive scam, but that it had received money it was not entitled to.

“The Tax Agency does not consider it to be a fraud case because, contrary to the fraud cases, this is an actual pension fund with around 300,000 members,” it said.

HOOPP has 339,000 members.

The tax agency said the fund had claimed a further 1.3 billion crowns in dividend tax refunds after 2014, but that those money where never paid out.

The tax agency said it had been in a dialogue with the pension fund but had not been able to reach an agreement and that it therefore subpoened the fund to get the money.

It said it disagreed with the fund over whether it was actually the owner of the share at the time it had seeked refunds.