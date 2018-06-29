Denmark to construct three new offshore wind farms by 2030

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will construct three new offshore wind farms with a total production capacity of at least 2,400 megawatts by 2030, a unanimous Danish parliament agreed on Friday.

In 2017, 43 percent of Denmark’s total electricity consumption was supplied by wind turbines, one of the largest shares in the world.

The deal also includes a target for 55 percent of the country’s energy to be supplied from renewable sources by 2030, up from a previous goal of 50 percent set by the current government.

The Danish government expects that offshore wind will be able to produce energy at market prices without subsidies within a few years.

The first offshore wind farm will be constructed before 2027 and have a capacity of 800 MW, the biggest yet in Denmark.

Denmark is home to Vestas, one of the world’s biggest suppliers of wind turbines. The company is, along with German competitor Siemens Gamesa, a leading manufacturer of large offshore turbines.

The European Union on Wednesday finalised new climate rules after months of talks, targeting a total energy saving of 32.5 percent and an uplift in the share of renewable energy to 32 percent by 2030.