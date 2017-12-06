FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Dentsply Sirona to pay $1.2 million settlement over exports to Iran
December 6, 2017 / 4:07 PM / in an hour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dentsply Sirona Inc has agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle apparent Iranian sanctions violations by two of its subsidiaries, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said on Wednesday.

In a statement on its website, the office said Dentsply’s UK International and DS Healthcare Inc had knowingly “exported 37 shipments of dental equipment and supplies from the United States directly or indirectly to Iran.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Gregorio

