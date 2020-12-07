Japan's Dentsu to book $842 million in restructuring costs of overseas business

FILE PHOTO: Dentsu's logo is seen at its head office building in Tokyo Japan, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc said on Monday it would review its overseas business and book restructuring costs of 87.6 billion yen ($842 million) for the current and next fiscal year.

The company said it is expecting a net loss of 23.7 billion yen for the year ending December, marking a second straight yearly loss, after posting an annual net loss of 80.9 billion yen a year earlier.

The business overhaul will result in a reduction of 12.5% in the total headcount in its overseas business, the company said.

Dentsu in May pulled its earnings outlook for the current year as the coronavirus outbreak, which has upended expectations of a bumper Olympic year, hammered client spending.

The company is a key player in securing and operating the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and had been anticipating an earnings boost as Japanese firms shell out ahead of the once-in-a-generation event.

However, the coronavirus forced organisers to push back the Games to 2021, with doubts still lingering over the feasibility of that delayed date, and is hitting advertising spending as economic activity slumps.

The business review will include integration of its brand portfolio, shifting from more than 160 brands to six within two years, Dentsu said, adding that full details will be announced in February 2021.

The estimated restructuring costs for the current fiscal year is 56.1 billion yen, while the company expects about 31.5 billion yen for the next year through Dec. 31, 2021.

($1 = 104.0900 yen)