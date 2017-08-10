FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macy's quarterly comparable sales top estimates
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 10, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 2 months ago

Macy's quarterly comparable sales top estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the Macy's store in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

(Reuters) - Department store operator Macy’s Inc (M.N) joined rival Kohl’s Corp (KSS.N) in reporting a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly comparable sales.

Sales at Macy’s stores open more than 12 months, including sales in departments licensed to third parties, fell 2.5 percent.

However, this came in better than the 3 percent drop expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix,

Net income attributable to Macy’s shareholders rose to $116 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 29 from $11 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded impairment charges of $249 million in the year-earlier period.

Net sales fell 5.4 percent to $5.55 billion.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.