Canadian Pacific crude train derails, catches fire in Saskatchewan

(Reuters) - A Canadian Pacific Railway train hauling crude oil derailed west of Guernsey, Saskatchewan, causing a fire at around midnight local time, railway and police officials said on Monday.

The train was hauling crude when it derailed in the western Canadian province, but an initial assessment indicates the accident did not affect any waterways, CP spokesman Andy Cummings said in a statement. He did not estimate the volume of crude the train was carrying or the magnitude of any spill.

No injuries or damage to buildings occurred, and no evacuations have been ordered in the rural area, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Corporal Rob King said.

Highway 16, a national highway, was still closed due to thick smoke from the fire, hours after the derailment occurred, King said.

Canada is the world’s fourth-largest crude oil producer, and shippers have moved more oil by train in the past year due to full pipelines.

CP said its emergency response and hazardous materials crews were working at the site with local officials to minimize the derailment’s impact. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) confirmed the derailment and said it has deployed investigators to the site to assess the incident.

CP shares dipped 0.7% in Toronto.