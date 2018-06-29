FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 11:10 AM / in 12 minutes

Dermira's treatment for excessive armpit sweating gets U.S. approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Dermira Inc’s treatment for excessive armpit sweating, providing patients with an easy-to-use treatment option for an often embarrassing condition.

A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

About 10 million people are affected with the condition, known as primary axillary hyperhidrosis, the company said. The condition can affect person’s mental well-being and could impede normal daily activities.

Reporting by Manas Mishra and Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

