Dermira's treatment for excessive armpit sweating gets U.S. approval

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Dermira Inc’s treatment for excessive armpit sweating, providing patients with an easy-to-use treatment option for an often embarrassing condition.

A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

About 10 million people are affected with the condition, known as primary axillary hyperhidrosis, the company said. The condition can affect person’s mental well-being and could impede normal daily activities.