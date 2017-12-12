FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Desjardins, credit union centrals, Cumis to form Aviso Wealth
December 12, 2017 / 8:20 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Desjardins, credit union centrals, Cumis to form Aviso Wealth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian asset manager Desjardins Group is partnering with five credit union centrals and insurer Cumis Group to form a wealth management firm with about C$55 billion ($42.74 billion) in assets under management.

The new entity, Aviso Wealth, will be equally owned by Desjardins and a partnership between the credit union centrals and Cumis, according to a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

The company will be created through a merger of the business owned by their subsidiaries and will offer a wealth management platform to meet the needs of credit union partners and their members.

Bill Packham, currently chief executive of Desjardin’s Qtrade Canada Inc unit, will lead Aviso.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

($1 = 1.2868 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
