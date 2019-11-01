Canada's Desjardins said personal data breach hit 4.2 million users

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canadian lender Desjardins Group said on Friday that a previously-reported leak of personal information has affected the data of 4.2 million of its members, as authorities called it more significant than originally announced.

Montreal-based Desjardins said in June that unauthorized use of internal data by an employee led to breach of personal information, including social insurance number, address and details of banking habits. The breach was said to have exposed the information of 2.9 million members.

Quebec securities watchdog, the Autorité des marchés financiers, said on Friday that it had been advised by police that the leak was more significant than originally announced, calling it a “very serious situation.”