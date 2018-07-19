FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
July 19, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Paulson & Co urges Detour Gold to call special meeting for board overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Activist investor John Paulson’s hedge fund on Thursday urged Detour Gold Corp to call a special shareholder meeting to replace a majority of the company’s directors, as it pushes for change at the Canadian gold miner.

Paulson & Co’s statement comes a day after the parties engaged in a heated public exchange over Detour’s failure in publicly disclosing a buyout offer.

Paulson & Co, run by billionaire John Paulson, has threatened to replace the company’s board if it does not successfully explore strategic alternatives, including a sale, and look for a new chief executive. It owns 5.4 percent of Detour Gold.

Paulson said it will request for the meeting to be held no later than Sept. 28.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.