Paulson & Co urges Detour Gold to call special meeting for board overhaul

(Reuters) - Activist investor John Paulson’s hedge fund on Thursday urged Detour Gold Corp to call a special shareholder meeting to replace a majority of the company’s directors, as it pushes for change at the Canadian gold miner.

Paulson & Co’s statement comes a day after the parties engaged in a heated public exchange over Detour’s failure in publicly disclosing a buyout offer.

Paulson & Co, run by billionaire John Paulson, has threatened to replace the company’s board if it does not successfully explore strategic alternatives, including a sale, and look for a new chief executive. It owns 5.4 percent of Detour Gold.

Paulson said it will request for the meeting to be held no later than Sept. 28.