Deals
November 20, 2019 / 4:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Detsky Mir receives enough offers to cover share sale: sources

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian toy retailer Detsky Mir has received enough offers to cover the 150 million shares that existing investors plan to sell in a secondary public offering, a financial market source and two sources close to the offering said.

Russia’s Sistema and the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) said last week they were aiming to cut their holdings in the company to 36% from 52.1% and to 9.7% from 14% respectively.

Sistema and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, one of RCIF’s stakeholders, declined to comment.

Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below