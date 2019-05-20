Enough interested suitors to buy Deutsche Bahn's Arriva unit: CEO tells paper

New Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bahn AG Bahn Richard Lutz during the annual press conference in Berlin, Germany, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - There are enough potential buyers of Deutsche Bahn’s British-based bus operator Arriva, its chief executive told German daily Tagesspiegel on Monday.

“Fortunately, there are enough interested parties. We will see whether we will find one or several investors that are ready to buy Arriva as a whole at acceptable conditions,” Deutsche Bahn CEO Richard Lutz was quoted as saying.

Germany’s sate-owned railway operator intends to sell Arriva in an effort to cut debt and had asked potential suitors to express their interest by May 3.

As an alternative to a takeover deal, Deutsche Bahn could pursue a minority stock market listing of Arriva in view of completely divesting the unit at a later stage, Tagesspiegel quoted the CEO as saying.