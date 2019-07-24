Deutsche Bahn misses first-half targets: documents

A locomotive engine of German railway Deutsche Bahn is seen at the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s main railway operator Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] reported first half profits that were a fifth below year-earlier figures, according to company documents seen by Reuters.

At 760 million euros ($846.8 million), earnings before interest and taxes were 60 million euros short of the level the company had been planning for, even though revenues had risen slightly to 22 billion euros, the documents showed.

The company declined to comment on the numbers, saying it would publish its half-year numbers on Thursday.