FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt, Germany January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s chief executive officer, Christian Sewing, on Thursday told shareholders asking about the prospect of mergers that the lender was focused on its multi-year overhaul.

“Our main focus is and remains the successful execution of our transformation by 2022,” Sewing said.