Deutsche Bank investor files motion to oust chair at shareholder meeting

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the board Paul Achleitner delivers his speech during the annual shareholder meeting of Germany’s largest business bank, Deutsche Bank, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) investor Riebeck-Brauerei on Friday filed a motion seeking a vote to oust the lender’s chairman Paul Achleitner at this year’s annual general meeting, according to a document by the activist shareholder’s lawyer.

The filing, by lawyer Jan Bayer, criticized the payment of billions of euros in bonuses despite record losses, millions in severance packages for former board members, and a failure to rein in money laundering issues.

Deutsche Bank, which holds its shareholder meeting on May 20, declined to comment.