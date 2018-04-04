Deutsche Bank nominates U.S. banker John Thain to supervisory board

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Veteran U.S. banker John Thain is being nominated to the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Germany’s largest lender said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are photographed early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The nomination by the supervisory board appeared in an invitation to this year’s annual general meeting and comes amid questions over the future leadership of the loss-making bank.

Deutsche Bank announced two other new nominees, Mayree Clark, founder and managing partner of Eachwin Capital, and Michele Trogni, previously Group Chief Information Officer at UBS (UBSG.S).

A fourth proposed member of the board, Norbert Winkeljohann, Chairman of the Management Board of PricewaterhouseCoopers Europe, had previously been announced.

The proposed board members replace four retiring members. Shareholders are due to vote on the nominees at the bank’s annual general meeting next month.

“We are delighted to have been able to attract such highly qualified new members, each with many years of experience in the financial sector,” Deutsche’s Chairman Paul Achleitner said in a statement.

“They will ideally contribute to the wealth of skills that our Supervisory Board brings together,” he said.

Thain headed Merrill Lynch before it was sold to Bank of America Corp at the height of the financial crisis and served as chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, where Achleitner also worked earlier in his career.

Thain, who began his banking career in 1979, formerly headed the New York Stock Exchange and engineered a series of mergers that shaped it into NYSE Euronext by 2007.

Gerd Alexander Schuetz, who represents the interests of the Chinese conglomerate HNA, a major shareholder, is also up for re-election for a five year term.

People familiar with the matter have told Reuters that Achleitner has started the search for a replacement for Chief Executive John Cryan. But Achleitner has come under criticism from major investors for the bank’s woes and the CEO search.