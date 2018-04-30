FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 7:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Proxy adviser Glass Lewis urges vote against Deutsche Bank board actions at AGM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders in Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) vote against ratifying the actions of the management and supervisory boards at the lender’s 2018 annual general meeting next month.

FILE PHOTO: A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

German companies typically ask shareholders to approve the actions of their boards over the previous year at the annual shareholder meetings. Votes against the boards’ actions amount to a vote of no confidence but are largely symbolic.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

“There seems to be strong consensus that performance has fallen well short of expectations, that restructuring measures have taken too long to be implemented and have yet to yield any substantial results,” Glass Lewis wrote in a report.

    Last week Deutsche Bank, under new Chief Executive Christian Sewing, announced it was paring back its global investment bank after a sharp fall in quarterly earnings.

    Deutsche’s annual shareholder meeting is scheduled to take place on May 24.

    (This story has been refiled to correct spelling in headline.)

    Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by David Goodman

