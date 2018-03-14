FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 8:03 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Tikehau Capital to buy into IPO of Germany's DWS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French investment firm Tikehau Capital (TKOO.PA) has agreed to buy into the forthcoming flotation of DWS, the asset management company being listed on the stock market by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).

Tikehau Capital said it had placed an order worth 250 million euros ($310 million) regarding the DWS initial public offering (IPO), which has been priced at 30-36 euros.

    It added it had started talks with DWS on areas where the two companies could co-operate.

    “Tikehau Capital welcomes the prospect of being an anchor investor in DWS. We have identified meaningful areas of mutual cooperation ...we look forward to working together on the implementation of our respective growth strategies,” said Tikehau Capital co-founder Antoine Flamarion.

    Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

