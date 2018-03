FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has narrowed the price range of the initial public offering of its asset management unit, DWS, to between 32.50 euros ($40.22) and 33 euros per share, the bookrunner Morgan Stanley said on Thursday.

The new logo of Deutsche Bank's DWS Asset Management is pictured at their headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The new price range would raise proceeds of as much as 1.65 billion euros and values DWS at up to 6.6 billion euros.