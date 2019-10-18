BNP frontrunner to take over Deutsche Bank derivatives unit: report

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) is the frontrunner to take over Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) business that sells certificates and warrants to retail investors, a German newspaper reported on Friday.
Boersen-Zeitung, which cited no sources, said analysts had estimated the unit’s value at 400-500 million euros ($445-$556 million).
BNP declined to comment.
Deutsche Bank in July announced a 7.4 billion euro sweeping overhaul and retreat from investment banking after years of losing market share on Wall Street.
The bank said in a statement it was reviewing the business after it decided to exit equity trading. “The review is ongoing and we are committed to continuing servicing clients as normal,” it said.
